Alec Martinez Injury: Remains unavailable
Martinez (hip) won't play against Utah on Sunday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Despite participating in Saturday's practice, Martinez will miss his fourth straight game. He has contributed five goals, 12 points, 36 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and 23 hits in 43 appearances this season. Due to Martinez's absence, Sam Rinzel will make his NHL debut versus Utah on Sunday.
