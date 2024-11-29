NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Macklin Celebrini , SJ (Yahoo: 55%): We try not to go over the 50 percent coverage threshold here, but this is an exception I'll gladly make. Celebrini may have been overlooked while he was out for a couple weeks, but there's no excuse not to pick him up now. There's the obvious plus-minus drawback skating with the Sharks, and the center position in fantasy is generally deep, but the 18-year-old has already proven himself by posting four goals, three assists, 20 shots, and 56 faceoff wins over his last six games on a 21:14 average. First line, first power play, huge upside. Add Celebrini ASAP.

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini, SJ (Yahoo: 55%): We try not to go over the 50 percent coverage threshold here, but this is an exception I'll gladly make. Celebrini may have been overlooked while he was out for a couple weeks, but there's no excuse not to pick him up now. There's the obvious plus-minus drawback skating with the Sharks, and the center position in fantasy is generally deep, but the 18-year-old has already proven himself by posting four goals, three assists, 20 shots, and 56 faceoff wins over his last six games on a 21:14 average. First line, first power play, huge upside. Add Celebrini ASAP.

Logan Cooley, UTA (Yahoo: 42%): Cooley dominated during his lone season at the University of Minnesota, going off for 60 points and following that up with 44 as an NHL rookie to finish fifth in Calder Trophy voting. He's been consistent throughout Year Two having produced four goals, 13 assists, and 45 shots as a top-six mainstay and regular power play participant. Reaching the high 50s or low 60s in points shouldn't be a problem.

Kent Johnson, CLS (Yahoo: 14%): Johnson hasn't been held off the scoresheet, though he also missed 14 matchups due to a shoulder injury. But going 7-for-7 with at least one point — and 10 overall — is still great. Johnson has also reclaimed his spot on the Blue Jackets' top man-advantage, where he's produced four PPPs. With the team tied for sixth at 3.43 goals per game, it's no surprise five of their forwards have already appeared here this season. Johnson is as deserving as any of the other four since he's done well while also receiving a huge minutes increase.

Vladimir Tarasenko, DET (Yahoo: 10%): Detroit went out and grabbed Tarasenko via free agency to bolster their frontline. He may soon be turning 33, yet he's coming off an impressive run with the Panthers to claim his second Cup. Tarasenko's first 13 contests in the Motor City only yielded two goals and an assist, but things have improved as he's notched assists from five of the last eight — two of those on the power play — and has been moved up to the left side of Dylan Larkin during even-strength. Shots have been down by his standards, though that's improved of late, and his 5.7 shooting percentage is well under his usual double-digit performance.

Dylan Holloway, STL (Yahoo: 5%): The Blues have benefited from the Jim Montgomery bump with impressive road wins over the Rangers and Devils by a combined 8-3 score. And we knew a few of their players would also see a boost. Holloway miraculously avoided serious injury when he took a puck to the neck earlier this month and has only scored in spurts, yet has mainly been reliable when it comes to directing pucks on net. Since the coaching change, he's supplied two goals, two assists and eight shots skating within St. Louis's middle-six and backup power play. Holloway is finally logging the ice time he wasn't getting in Edmonton and should be set to succeed.

Matthew Coronato, CGY (Yahoo: 2%): Coronato split last season between the AHL and NHL and combined for 51 points, though only nine of those came with the parent club. Since being promoted a second time, the 2021 first-rounder has racked up four goals, four assists — including three while up a man — and 33 shots while averaging 16:57. Calgary's top-nine is fairly strong, so Coronato will be fine as long as he sticks in that group and posts consistent numbers.

Adam Gaudette, OTT (Yahoo: 2%): It's been a few years since Gaudette has received any big-league attention, other than the Sens signing him in July after a 71-point campaign in the minors. He wasn't that involved right away, but he's since added minutes thanks to 11 goals in 16 matchups to go with a lone assist from the opening week. And on Wednesday, Gaudette joined forces with Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle on the top trio where he registered two goals alongside three shots and three hits. He could eventually slip back down the depth chart, but he's at least worth a flyer on that prime placement.

Justin Brazeau, BOS (Yahoo: 1%): Speaking of favorable linemates, Brazeau has had the pleasure of sharing the ice with Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm at five-on-five since the beginning of November. That's quite the coup for someone who went undrafted in the NHL and toiled for many years outside of the top level. Brazeau has turned this latest advancement into three goals, four assists, 25 shots, and 14 hits. And if you include the three PPPs from the second unit, he makes for a fine addition somewhere lower down your lineups.

Defensemen

Aaron Ekblad, FLA (Yahoo: 49%): Ekblad's name usually doesn't come up in these types of columns as he's either taken in a large percentage of leagues or he's out for long stretches. And he would've been ignored for most of this season with only six assists in his first 17 games that were all produced in three outings. The departure of Brandon Montour left a giant vacancy on Florida's top power play. Adam Boqvist was given the first opportunity to quarterback that unit, but never really clicked and has been a healthy scratch for pretty much the last month. Uvis Balinskis was next up and fared decently by registering three PPAs, yet his November minutes haven't been substantial (16:59 average). Ekblad has previously found man-advantage success and is back with the big boys, where he's supplied a pair of assists. And over the last six contests, he's posted four helpers, 11 shots, nine hits and eight blocks on 24:21 a night. There's a chance Ekblad gets injured again, but for now he's someone to add based on solid production and major roles in all situations.

Luke Hughes, NJ (Yahoo: 38%): Sophomore slumps are real. So is getting injured and being stuck behind an elite offensive defender. After an amazing rookie campaign, Hughes missed the first three weeks of the regular season due to a shoulder issue. By the time he returned, Dougie Hamilton was rounding into form and firmly entrenched as Jersey's lead power play QB. Hughes would find the scoresheet during his debut, but then recorded nine consecutive zero-point efforts. He's since tallied three assists and eight shots across five appearances, which may be an indication he's getting back to his usual form. There's a risk taking Hughes with Hamilton assuming the more prominent fantasy role, yet he shouldn't be available in over 60 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

Dmitry Orlov, CAR (Yahoo: 34%): It's been amazing to see Orlov in his prime since turning 30, having combined for 97 points the previous three seasons. The ice time may be decreasing, yet he's still collecting solid stats across multiple categories. Orlov is on a six-game assist streak where he's also managed 13 shots, a plus-7 and six hits. The lack of power-play duty may discourage poolies, but his overall contributions will surely continue as a prominent defender on a Carolina team that excels at both ends of the ice.

Dante Fabbro, CLS (Yahoo: 5%): Fabbro was highly touted as a junior before compiling a decent NCAA career and winning gold for Canada at the 2018 WJC. Other than a 24-point effort in 2021-22, he wasn't able to carry over his attacking skills to Nashville. And after five straight healthy scratches, Fabbro was put on waivers Nov. 9 before being snapped up by Columbus. It hasn't taken him long to make an impression with his new club having already accumulated two goals, two assists, 11 shots, 11 hits and 11 blocks while logging 23-plus minutes from his last five outings. Getting to line up beside Zach Werenski at even-strength only enhances his profile.

Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek, CHI (Yahoo: 29%): The Blackhawks have generally been horrendous defensively in recent years, but there's definite signs of improvement. In fact, they're currently ranked 13th in GAA (2.96) and 16th on the penalty kill (75.8) compared to 29th and 27th last season. Adding veteran D-men Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie during the offseason has helped, though Mrazek has probably been the biggest part of this resurgence with a 2.64 GAA and .912 save percentage — including a 2.36/.923 line from his last 11 appearances. He's clearly Chicago's workhorse and deserves more fantasy coverage.

Spencer Martin, CAR (Yahoo: 10%): Pyotr Kochetkov is day-to-day as he recovers from a concussion and Frederik Andersen is out until at least January following knee surgery. That leaves the 29-year-old Martin as Carolina's de facto No. 1. Despite giving up seven goals across the last two contests, he's picked up victories in both. Martin also notched a 24-save shutout two weeks ago versus Ottawa and should have a great chance to win anytime he's on the ice behind a Canes' blueline that's great at suppressing shots. Kochetkov is projected to return soon, though Martin will still get enough work the next couple months.



Players to consider from past columns: Pavel Buchnevich, Logan Stankoven, Gabriel Vilardi, Dylan Guenther, Rickard Rakell, Jonathan Huberdeau, Connor McMichael, Teuvo Teravainen, Dylan Strome, Pavel Zacha, Tyler Seguin, Josh Norris, Cole Perfetti, John-Jason Peterka, Matthew Knies, Matty Beniers, Nino Niederreiter, Kiefer Sherwood, Troy Terry, William Eklund, Trevor Moore, Jake Neighbours, Dylan Cozens, Connor Zary, Leo Carlsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Chinakhov, Brayden Schenn, Anthony Cirelli, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Pavel Dorofeyev, Yegor Sharangovich, Bobby McMann, Reilly Smith, Jake DeBrusk, Kirill Marchenko, William Karlsson, Marco Rossi, Chandler Stephenson, Jaden Schwartz, Conor Garland, Mason Marchment, Jack Roslovic, Patrik Laine, Alex Killorn, Adam Fantilli, Alex Laferriere, Fabian Zetterlund, Neal Pionk, Justin Faulk, Brandt Clarke, Olen Zellweger, Lane Hutson, Bowen Byram, Rasmus Sandin, Jordan Spence, Travis Sanheim, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Owen Power, Ryan Pulock, Ryker Evans, Jake Walman, Samuel Girard, Matt Grzelcyk, Simon Edvinsson, Mason Lohrei, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Dostal, Justus Annunen, Jake Allen, John Gibson, Sam Montembeault, Calvin Pickard, David Rittich, Elvis Merzlikins, Joonas Korpisalo