Alec Regula Injury: Inks one-year deal

Regula (knee) agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Friday.

Regular missed the entire 2024-25 campaign while recovering from a long-term knee injury, but evidently still showed Edmonton enough to warrant a two-year contract. Looking ahead to next season, Regula will likely start the year in the minors but could eventually get called up to make his first NHL appearance since 2022-23 when he was with the Blackhawks.