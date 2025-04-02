Fantasy Hockey
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 4:38pm

Barkov (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs.

Barkov was banged up in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens but was able to finish that contest. However, the Panthers look to be taking a cautious approach with the center since they'll likely be in the playoffs -- though Wednesday's game is important for seeding. Jonah Gadjovich is expected to enter the lineup while Anton Lundell figures to move into the top six to cover Barkov's absence.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
