Aleksander Barkov Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Barkov (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs.

Barkov was banged up in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens but was able to finish that contest. However, the Panthers look to be taking a cautious approach with the center since they'll likely be in the playoffs -- though Wednesday's game is important for seeding. Jonah Gadjovich is expected to enter the lineup while Anton Lundell figures to move into the top six to cover Barkov's absence.