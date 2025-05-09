NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games on the NHL slate Friday. Florida hosts Toronto down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Dallas remains in Winnipeg for Game 2 after winning the opener. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. TOR ($8,200): The Panthers are in desperate need of a victory. Bobrovsky didn't do well during the two games in Toronto as he conceded nine goals on 50 shots, but should do better at home as he went 20-9-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .908 save percentage at there during the regular season - including two wins over the Leafs.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. DAL ($7,800): The Jets also want to avoid losing so they don't go down 2-0 heading on the road. Hellebuyck has struggled this postseason, though mainly on the road. He also won all four games at home versus the Blues last series before dropping a 3-2 decision on Wednesday in the opener.

VALUE PLAYS

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. DAL ($7,300): Connor was held off the scoresheet during Game 1 after picking up 12 points versus St. Louis. He also registered a career-high 97 over the regular season. Connor comes in at a high salary, but will fit in your lineups if you also use the Florida stack listed below.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. DAL ($4,700): Perfetti did well versus St. Louis with five points, including two goals in Game 7. He set a career best this year with 50 points, including 15 on the power play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,200), Sam Reinhart (W - $6,700), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $5,700)

Barkov found the back of the net on the power play in Game 2 after registering a goal and four assists during the opening round versus Tampa after 71 points in the regular season. Reinhart dropped down to 81 points after 94 last year while Verhaeghe accumulated 53 after consecutive 70-plus campaigns. Look for this unit to excel on Friday as they'll be motivated to earn the first win of the series.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, FLA vs. TOR ($4,800): Jones has a goal and an assist - both on the power play - so far this series. He's also quarterbacking Florida's lead man-advantage and should post enough fantasy stats to help your DFS rosters.

Thomas Harley, DAL at WPH ($5,200): Harley did well over the season with 16 goals and 34 assists and has continued that success into the playoffs with six points, including a helper on Wednesday in the opener against Winnipeg.

