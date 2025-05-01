Alex Ovechkin News: Buries power-play goal

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on six shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Ovechkin closed out the first round with four goals on 19 shots, one assist and 19 hits over five contests. He got the scoring started in the Capitals' series-clinching win, tallying at 9:12 of the first period. The Capitals are as healthy as they're going to be this postseason, and Ovechkin continues to lead the charge in pursuit of the Stanley Cup. The second round sees the Capitals face a Hurricanes team that has made the playoffs seven years in a row but has reached the Eastern Conference Finals just twice in the last six seasons.