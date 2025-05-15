Alex Ovechkin News: Will return to NHL in 2025-26

Ovechkin, who was held to just one goal in five games against the Hurricanes, will return to the NHL in 2025-26 for his 21st season, reports Greg Wyshynksi of ESPN.com.

Overall, Ovie had five goals and one assist in 10 games after he put up 44 goals in 65 regular-season games to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL record. "He was fantastic this year, and I thought he had a great playoffs. He did what he came back this year to prove, and he did it in the playoffs as well," Caps coach Spencer Carbery said after the game. "I tip my cap to the season that he had and, as our captain, leading the way." Ovechkin is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $9.5 million cap hit.