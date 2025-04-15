Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Won't suit up in Calgary

Pietrangelo (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's road contest against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Pietrangelo has missed four consecutive games and seven of the last 10. He'll have one more opportunity to suit up in the regular season in the second half of a back-to-back against the Canucks on Wednesday. Kaedan Korczak will continue to operate in a third-pairing role until Pietrangelo is ready to return to the lineup.