Alex Pietrangelo News: Slings assist in win

Pietrangelo logged an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2.

Pietrangelo has a helper in each of the first two playoff games. He's also racked up seven blocks, three hits, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 35-year-old defenseman should continue to see plenty of ice time in a top-four role, but don't be surprised if the offense fades, as Pietrangelo's defense is his strongest attribute at this stage of his career.