Alex Pietrangelo News: Slings assist in win
Pietrangelo logged an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2.
Pietrangelo has a helper in each of the first two playoff games. He's also racked up seven blocks, three hits, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 35-year-old defenseman should continue to see plenty of ice time in a top-four role, but don't be surprised if the offense fades, as Pietrangelo's defense is his strongest attribute at this stage of his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now