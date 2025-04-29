Alex Steeves News: Among Black Aces

Steeves, Jacob Quillan, Nick Abruzzese, Reese Johnson, Alexander Nylander, Roni Hirvonen, Matt Benning, Cade Webber, Topi Niemela, William Villeneuve, Mikko Kokkonen, Marshall Rifai and Matt Murray were recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

With the Marlies eliminated from the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Maple Leafs have plenty of extras with the team during the NHL postseason. Steeves had one goal, one assist, seven shots on net and 19 hits in seven appearances with the big club during the regular season. However, none of these players will likely see playoff action for the Maple Leafs unless there is a significant run of injuries.