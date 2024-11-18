Alex Tuch Injury: Questionable Wednesday

Tuch is a doubt to face the Kings on Wednesday after missing practice Monday with an undisclosed injury, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Tuch is riding a three-game point streak, during which he has notched one goal and four assists, including one power-play point. With Jordan Greenway (undisclosed) out on a week-to-week basis and Tage Thompson (lower body) still questionable, the Sabres would likely need to recall a forward from AHL Rochester if Tuch can't play in Wednesday's contest.