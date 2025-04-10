NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 10 games scheduled, including five starting in the 7-7:30 p.m. ET window, one beginning at 8 p.m. ET, two getting underway at 9 p.m. ET and two puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Los Angeles (vs. Anaheim), Vegas (vs. Seattle), Colorado (vs. Vancouver), Florida (vs. Detroit), Utah (vs. Nashville) and Boston (vs. Chicago) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Sabres-Blue Jackets matchup is 6.5 goals, and the other games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NYI ($7,600): Shesterkin will likely get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Jonathan Quick played in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Philadelphia, and he is an intriguing bounce-back candidate thanks to his cap hit. He has also been superb against the Islanders this season, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.00 GAA and a .968 save percentage.

James Reimer, BUF at CBJ ($7,400): Reimer has stopped 197 of 214 shots during his seven-game winning streak. He is coming off a 33-save performance in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Carolina, and the 37-year-old netminder made 27 stops in a 3-2 victory over Columbus on Feb. 24. Reimer has plenty of bang for the buck upside if his hot play continues.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tage Thompson, BUF at CBJ ($7,800): Thompson has potted 10 goals and one assist in eight outings going into Thursday night's action. He has lit the lamp in five straight games, scoring eight times on 20 shots. Thompson has 11 goals and 17 points in 12 contests versus Columbus, including one assist and two shots in one match this season.

Filip Forsberg, NSH at UTA ($7,700): Forsberg has five goals, 39 shots and 13 points in his last 12 outings, including two goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak. He netted two tallies in a 4-0 triumph over Utah on Nov. 9.

Alex Tuch, BUF at CBJ ($6,900): Tuch has generated seven goals and five assists over his seven-game point streak. He has added 15 shots, eight blocks, two power-play assists and three shorthanded points (two goals, one assist). Tuch had two goals, five shots and one helper in Buffalo's 3-2 win over Columbus on Feb. 4.

Alex Laferriere, LAK vs. ANA ($4,200): Laferriere has supplied two assists, five shots and two blocks in his last two appearances. He has registered two goals, one assist and 12 shots in three games versus the Ducks this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Blackhawks

David Pastrnak (W - $8,800), Morgan Geekie (W - $6,100), Elias Lindholm (W - $6,100)

Pastrnak has amassed seven goals and nine assists across a seven-game point spree. During that span, he has 20 shots and four power-play points (two goals, one assist). Geekie has produced eight goals, 18 points and 21 shots in his past 11 outings. He is riding an eight-game point streak, collecting six markers and nine helpers. Lindholm has accounted for four goals, 16 shots, seven points and seven blocks in eight games heading into Thursday's slate.

Boston's top line has been firing on all cylinders and should remain hot on Thursday. Chicago has surrendered the second-most goals per game (3.59) and the third-most shots per game (31.0) in the league this season.

Panthers vs. Red Wings

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,200), Sam Reinhart (W - $7,100), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,000)

Barkov has registered two goals and eight points in his last eight appearances. He has added 18 shots and four power-play points (two goals, two assists) over that stretch. Reinhart has five goals (two on the power play) and three helpers (two on the power play) in his last 10 outings. Verhaeghe has started to warm up again, earning one goal and one assist in two games following a 12-game span with only two assists.

Florida's top line has plenty of offensive upside for Thursday's slate. Barkov and Reinhart could do some damage against Detroit's 32nd-ranked penalty kill.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. VAN ($8,300): Makar's four-game point streak ended in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Vegas, but he is a good bet to return to the scoresheet on Thursday. He has three goals, four assists, 14 shots and 10 blocks in his last five outings. He has collected one goal on 13 shots and four helpers in his past five appearances versus Vancouver.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. NSH ($5,800): Sergachev is coming off a three-point performance against Seattle on Tuesday, giving him two goals and four assists in his last five contests. Over that time, he has nine shots, eight blocks and two power-play helpers.

