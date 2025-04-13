Fantasy Hockey
Alex Tuch News: Tallies on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Tuch scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Tuch has 10 goals and six assists over his last 15 outings. Half of his goals in that span have come on special teams (three shorthanded, two on the power play). Overall, the winger is up to 35 goals -- one off his career high -- and 65 points while adding 190 shots on net, 73 hits, 109 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 80 appearances.

