Alexander Nikishin News: KHL deal expiring

Nikishin's contract with SKA St. Petersburg is expected to expire June 1, RG Media reports.

Nikishin told RG Media, "I have no idea what's going to happen even a month from now. Thinking that far ahead is just asking to be laughed at," so it's unclear if he will actually make the jump to the NHL next year. In the KHL this season, the 23-year-old blueliner has racked up 13 goals and 23 helpers in 49 games, production that would certainly bolster the Canes' blue line ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.