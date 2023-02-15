2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update

This article is part of our Prospects Analysis series.
With the NHL season well past the halfway point, it's time to update the list one final time this season before you know who takes over the No. 1 spot come the fall. For context, there was a group of about 80 players I felt needed to be on the top 100 and then 30-40 names that could have filled the remaining spots.
(Note: Players with 25 games or more of NHL regular season experience are not included)
1- Luke Hughes (D-NJ)
2- Logan Cooley (C-ARI)
3- David Jiricek (D-CLS)
4- Shane Wright (C-SEA): 14 points (6G, 8A) in seven games since return to OHL.
5- Simon Edvinsson (D-DET)
6- Simon Nemec (D-NJ)
7- Brandt Clarke (D-LA): 24 points (10G, 14A) in twelve games since return to OHL.
8- Matthew Savoie (C-BUF)
9- Cutter Gauthier (C-PHI)
10- Jimmy Snuggerud (RW-STL): One of best players in NCAA (16G, 37P in 28GP as true freshman at University of Minnesota.
11- Denton Mateychuk (D-CLS)
12- William Eklund (LW-SJ)
13- Joakim Kemell (C-NSH)
14- Jonathan Lekkerimaki (RW-VAN)
15- Jesper Wallstedt (G-MIN)
16- Matthew Coronato (LW-CGY)
17- Logan Stankoven (C-DAL)
18- Alexander Nikishin (D-CAR): Largest riser in prospect world this season. Setting all sorts of records (40A, 50P in 59GP) as 21-year-old defender in KHL.
19- Kevin Korchinski (D-CHI)
20- Pavel Mintyukov (D-ANH)
21- Conor Geekie (C-ARI)
22- Jiri Kulich (C-BUF)
23- Chaz Lucius (C-WPG): Shoulder injured suffered while with WHL Portland will end season.
24- Marco Rossi (C-MIN)
25- Lane Hutson (D-MON): Remarkable production
26- Brennan Othmann (LW-NYR): Scoring numbers surprisingly down (10G, 22P in 20 GP) since mid-season trade to OHL Peterborough.
27- Danila Yurov (RW-MIN)
28- Yaroslav Askarov (G-NSH)
29- Lukas Reichel (RW-CHI)
30- Ivan Miroshnichenko (LW-WSH)
31- Marco Kasper (C-DET)
32- Fabian Lysell (RW-BOS): Playing well (24P in 29GP) in first season with AHL Providence, but failed to register a point in seven games at World Juniors.
33- Lukas Cormier (D-VGK)
34- Matthew Knies (LW-TOR)
35- Rutger McGroarty (RW-WPG)
36- Olen Zellweger (D-ANH)
37- Frank Nazar (C-CHI): Yet to play during freshman season at University of Michigan due to injury. Unclear if he will return or not this year.
38- Jakob Pelletier (LW-CGY)
39- Devon Levi (D-BUF)
40- Liam Ohgren (LW-MIN)
41- Hendrix Lapierre (C-WSH)
42- Noah Ostlund (C-BUF)
43- Isaac Howard (LW-TB)
44- Brad Lambert (C-WPG)
45- Sebastian Cossa (G-DET): 2021 No. 15 overall pick has spent nearly entire season in ECHL.
46- Scott Morrow (D-CAR)
47- Owen Pickering (D-PIT)
48- Mavrik Bourque (C-DAL)
49- Pyotr Kochetkov (G-CAR)
50- Jordan Dumais (RW-CLS): Brilliant job by Columbus scouting staff. 2022 third-rounder (96th overall) has 36 goals and 92 points in 45 QMJHL games.
51- Sean Farrell (LW-MON)
52- Brock Faber (D-MIN)
53- Owen Beck (C-MON): Made one-game NHL debut in late January due to emergency recall.
54- Sean Behrens (D-COL)
55- Bobby Brink (RW-PHI)
56- Filip Bystedt (C-SJ)
57- Mackie Samoskevich (LW-FLA)
58- Oskar Olausson (LW-COL)
59- Aatu Raty (C-VAN): Flipped from Islanders to Canucks in Bo Horvat trade.
60- Filip Mesar (RW-MON)
61- Isak Rosen (LW-BUF)
62- Carson Lambos (D-MIN)
63- Dustin Wolf (G-CGY): Arguably the best goaltender in Calgary system, including the two guys currently playing in the NHL.
64- Corson Ceulemans (C-CLS)
65- Lian Bichsel (D-DAL): Monster two-way effort at World Juniors. Will come down to offensive development.
66- Ridly Greig (C-OTT)
67- Shakir Mukhamadullin (D-NJ)
68- Thomas Bordeleau (LW-SJ)
69- Brendan Brisson (C-VGK)
70- Samuel Fagemo (LW-LA)
71- Zachary Bolduc (C-STL)
72- Victor Soderstrom (D-ARI)
73- Marat Khusnutdinov (C-MIN)
74- Ryan Johnson (D-BUF)
75- Zack Ostapchuk (C-OTT)
76- Zachary L'Heureux (C-NSH)
77- Scott Perunovich (D-STL): Offensive rearguard simply cannot stay healthy. Has played 36 games past three seasons.
78- Jack Drury (C-CAR)
79- Fedor Svechkov (C-NSH)
80- Xavier Bourgault (RW-EDM)
81- William Wallinder (D-DET)
82- Ryan Greene (C-CHI): Surprise breakout (22P in 25GP) as freshman at Boston University.
83- Nathan Gaucher (C-ANH)
84- William Dufour (RW-NYI)
85- Zach Dean (C-VGK)
86- Seamus Casey (D-NJ)
87- Adam Sykora (LW-NYR)
88- Alex Laferriere (LW-LA)
89- Carter Mazur (LW-DET)
90- Arseni Gritsyuk (LW-NJ): Former fifth-rounder (2019) having career year (34P in 59GP) in KHL. Contract up at end of year.
91- Sam Rinzel (D-CHI)
92- Dmitri Voronkov (LW-CLS)
93- Dmitri Buchelnikov (LW-DET)
94- Sasha Pastujov (LW-ANH)
95- Dmitri Rashevsky (RW-WPG)
96- Alex Turcotte (C-LA): Former No. 5 overall pick (2019) running out of time.
97- Tyson Foerster (RW-PHI)
98- Jagger Firkus (RW-SEA)
99- Will Cuylle (LW-NYR)
100- Jack Peart (D-MIN)
101- Jackson Blake (RW-CAR)
102- Nikolai Kovalenko (RW-COL)
103- Ryan Chesley (D-WSH)
104- Joshua Roy (C-MON)
105- Elmer Soderblom (LW-DET)
106- Nikita Chibrikov (RW-WPG)
107- Ivan Morozov (C-VGK): Former KHL standout surprisingly struggling (11P in 34GP) in first AHL campaign.
108- Luke Evangelista (RW-NSH)
109- Justin Sourdif (C-FLA)
110- Nolan Foote (LW-NJ)
111- Drew Helleson (D-ANH)
112- Daemon Hunt (D-MIN)
113- Akira Schmid (G-NJ)
114- Tristan Luneau (D-ANH)
115- Reid Schaefer (LW-EDM)
116- Cameron Lund (C-SJ)
117- Elias Salomonsson (D-WPG)
118- Grigori Denisenko (LW-FLA)
119- Evan Nause (D-FLA)
120- Luca Del Bel Belluz (C-CLS)
121- Ethan Del Mastro (D-CHI): Has really developed last couple year. Rock for Canada at World Juniors.
122- Connor Zary (C-CGY)
123- Jeremie Poirier (D-CGY)
124- Jani Nyman (RW-SEA)
125- Emil Andrae (D-PHI)
126- Pavel Dorofeyev (LW-VGK)
127- Riley Kidney (C-MON)
128- Jan Jenik (C-ARI)
129- Jack Rathbone (D-VAN)
130- Ryan Ufko (D-NSH)
131- Christian Kyrou (D-DAL): Jordan's younger brother piling up the points (51P in 43 GP) in OHL.
132- Jacob Truscott (D-VAN)
133- Artyom Duda (D-ARI)
134- David Goyette (C-SEA)
135- Kirill Kirsanov (D-LA)
136- Elliot Desnoyers (C-PHI)
137- Shai Buium (D-DET)
138- Justin Barron (D-MON)
139- Mattias Havelid (D-SJ)
140- Ty Nelson (D-SEA)
141- Danny Zhilkin (C-WPG)
142- Tyler Boucher (RW-OTT): Was over drafted at No. 10 overall in 2021, but still has a chance to make it as depth guy and net-from presence with man advantage.
143- Ryker Evans (D-SEA)
144- Simon Forsmark (D-CAR)
145- Ayrton Martino (LW-DAL)
146- Brett Berard (LW-NYR)
147- Carl Lindbom (G-VGK): Undersized, but seems to play exceptionally well at each and every stop.
148- Logan Mailloux (D-MON): Off-ice concerns remain, but is a legitimate top-four defensive prospect.
149- Mats Lindgren (D-BUF)
150- Drew Commesso (G-CHI)
151- Vincent Iorio (D-WSH)
152- Adam Engstrom (D-MON)
153- Calle Odelius (D-NYI): Rough World Juniors. Ended up Sweden's No. 7 defender and rarely played by time tournament was over.
154- Simon Robertsson (RW-STL)
155- Jackson LaCombe (D-ANH)
156- Mason Lohrei (D-BOS)
157- Josh Doan (RW-ARI)
158- Maveric Lamoureux (D-ARI)
159- Justin Robidas (C-CAR)
160- Semyon Chistyakov (D-NSH)
161- Stanislav Svozil (D-CLS)
162- Egor Zamula (D-PHI)
163- Julian Lutz (LW-ARI)
164- Egor Sokolov (LW-OTT)
165- Helge Grans (D-LA)
166- Samuel Poulin (RW-PIT)
167- Ilya Safonov (C-CHI)
168- Erik Portillo (G-BUF): Rumors University of Michigan netminder may spurn Sabres and go UFA route.
169- Roni Hirvonen (C-TOR)
170- Matyas Sapovaliv (C-VGK)
171- Topi Niemela (D-TOR)
172- Zion Nybeck (RW-CAR)
173- Noel Gunler (RW-CAR)
174- Jack Hughes (C-LA)
175- Lukas Dostal (G-ANH)
176- Martin Chromiak (LW-LA)
177- Matthew Poitras (C-BOS)
178- Dylan Garand (G-NYR): Having a rough go of it in first pro season (8-9-3, 3.28 GAA, .887 save percentage) behind one of AHL's worst teams.
179- Gleb Trikozov (LW-CAR)
180- Ville Koivunen (LW-CAR)
181- Tomas Hamara (D-OTT)
182- Alexander Kisakov (C-BUF)
183- Fraser Minten (C-TOR)
184- Nick Moldenhauer (RW-TOR): Well over a point-per-game (43P in 34GP) with USHL Chicago, off to University of Michigan next season.
185- Ryan Winterton (C-SEA)
186- Carter Savoie (LW-EDM)
187- Bryce McConnell-Barker (C-NYR)
188- Tyson Hinds (D-ANH)
189- Daniil Chayka (D-VGK)
190- Tyler Kleven (D-OTT)
191- Roby Jarventie (LW-OTT)
192- Calle Clang (G-ANH)
193- Alexander Perevalov (LW-CAR)
194- Matvey Petrov (RW-EDM)
195- Olivier Nadeau (RW-BUF)
196- Ronnie Attard (D-PHI)
197- Jacob Perreault (RW-ANH): Six goals in 35 AHL games. Not going to get the job done for a player that offers nothing defensively.
198- Colton Dach (C-CHI)
199- Jan Mysak (C-MON)
200- Joel Blomqvist (G-PIT)
GRADUATED
Owen Power (D-BUF)
Juraj Slafkovsky (LW-MON)
Matty Beniers (C-SEA)
Dylan Guenther (RW-ARI)
Kent Johnson (LW-CLS)
Jake Sanderson (D-OTT)
Mason McTavish (C-ANH)
Cole Perfetti (LW-WPG)
Alexander Holtz (RW-NJ)
Jack Quinn (C-BUF)
Wyatt Johnston (C-DAL)
Dylan Holloway (C-EDM)
John-Jason Peterka (RW-BUF)
Kirill Marchenko (LW-CLS)
Nick Robertson (LW-TOR)
Shane Pinto (C-OTT)
Jonatan Berggren (RW-DET)
Kaiden Guhle (D-MON)
Zac Jones (D-NYR)
Vitali Kravtsov (RW-NYR)
Philip Broberg (D-EDM)
Jordan Spence (D-LA)
Calen Addison (D-MIN)
Jordan Harris (D-MON)
Jake Neighbours (LW-STL)
Jack McBain (C-ARI)
David Gustafsson (LW-WPG)
Kevin Bahl (D-NJ)
Nick Perbix (D-TB)