2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update

This article is part of our Prospects Analysis series.

With the NHL season well past the halfway point, it's time to update the list one final time this season before you know who takes over the No. 1 spot come the fall. For context, there was a group of about 80 players I felt needed to be on the top 100 and then 30-40 names that could have filled the remaining spots.

(Note: Players with 25 games or more of NHL regular season experience are not included)

1- Luke Hughes (D-NJ)

2- Logan Cooley (C-ARI)

3- David Jiricek (D-CLS)

4- Shane Wright (C-SEA): 14 points (6G, 8A) in seven games since return to OHL.

5- Simon Edvinsson (D-DET)

6- Simon Nemec (D-NJ)

7- Brandt Clarke (D-LA): 24 points (10G, 14A) in twelve games since return to OHL.

8- Matthew Savoie (C-BUF)

9- Cutter Gauthier (C-PHI)

10- Jimmy Snuggerud (RW-STL): One of best players in NCAA (16G, 37P in 28GP as true freshman at University of Minnesota.

11- Denton Mateychuk (D-CLS)

12- William Eklund (LW-SJ)

13- Joakim Kemell (C-NSH)

14- Jonathan Lekkerimaki (RW-VAN)

15- Jesper Wallstedt (G-MIN)

16- Matthew Coronato (LW-CGY)

17- Logan Stankoven (C-DAL)

18- Alexander Nikishin (D-CAR): Largest riser in prospect world this season. Setting all sorts of records (40A, 50P in 59GP) as 21-year-old defender in KHL.

19- Kevin Korchinski (D-CHI)

20- Pavel Mintyukov (D-ANH)

21- Conor Geekie (C-ARI)

22- Jiri Kulich (C-BUF)

23- Chaz Lucius (C-WPG): Shoulder injured suffered while with WHL Portland will end season.

24- Marco Rossi (C-MIN)

25- Lane Hutson (D-MON): Remarkable production