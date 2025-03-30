Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Kuzmenko headshot

Andrei Kuzmenko News: Erupts for three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Kuzmenko scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko helped out on goals by Trevor Moore and Adrian Kempe in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. This gave Kuzmenko three goals and four assists over his last six outings. He's really starting to click in a top-line role and should be considered in any fantasy format that focuses on offense. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 18 helpers, 76 shots on net and a minus-7 rating between the Kings, Flyers and Flames.

Andrei Kuzmenko
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now