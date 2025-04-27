Best NHL Bets Today: Kings at Oilers Game 4 Predictions, Picks and Odds

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League playoffs roll on this weekend, but we'll focus on the Western Conference first-round series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers. It's Game 4 from Rogers Place, and that series has been absolutely wild. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed or streamed on TBS/truTV/Max. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, April 27

Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

The Kings still hold a 2-1 series lead against the Oilers, but this has been an absolute wild odyssey so far.

Remember, in Game 1, the Kings opened up a 4-0 lead late in the second period, but the Oilers stormed back to tie the game late in the third period 5-5. However, Phillip Danault scored the game-winning goal with 42 seconds left in regulation, spoiling the giant comeback by Edmonton, helping these teams avoid overtime in the series opener.

Game 2 was a rout in favor of the Kings. L.A. relied upon a dangerous power-play unit which scored half of the team's goals in a 6-2 victory. Brandt Clarke, Andrei Kuzmenko and Anze Kopitar scored on the man advantage, as the Kings treated Stuart Skinner like a ragdoll for a second straight game. The Oilers were forced to switch goaltenders late in the third period, giving Calvin Pickard a shot.

The latter started Game 3, and Pickard had the benefit of plenty of offensive support. After going 0-for-2 on the power play in Game 1, and 0-for-3 on the man advantage in Game 2, the Oilers got things going in front of the home crowd on the power play. Edmonton was 2-for-2 in Game 3, but all was not well. Los Angeles was also 2-for-2, and the power-play unit for L.A. is 7-for-12 (58.3%) in this series. If the Oilers are going to square this series, they need to start killing penalties much better.

Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty has the power-play goals for L.A. in Game 3, while Evan Bouchard had both power-play goals for the Oilers.

Bouchard's second goal on the power play was where things really went wrong for the Kings. Head coach Jim Hiller made a boneheaded move challenging a goal, and things went from bad to worse.

The Kings actually erased an early 2-0 lead by the Oilers, taking a 4-3 lead into the third period. At 13:18 of the third, Evander Kane was in a mass of humanity in front of the crease of Darcy Kuemper. He kicked the loose puck vertically with his skate before appearing to tap it across the goal line with his stick. The on-ice officials agreed, after further review, and it was deemed a good goal. Hiller challenged, lost, and the Kings were assessed a bench - delay of game penalty. Bouchard scored just 10 seconds later, giving Edmonton the lead, and that goal stood up as the game-winning tally, too. Ouch.

Connor McDavid and Connor Brown added empty-net goals for insurance. Brown ended up with two goals in the game, with Vasily Podkolzin assisting on the ENG to put a bow on the scoring.

This series has been wild, as we've had 10.0 combined goals per game (GPG) in the first three games, including nine total power-play goals in the series, with L.A. accounting for seven of those. The winning team has averaged 6.3 GPG, too. Anyway, that's a long way of saying keep banging the Over until further notice.

We'll also side with the Oilers on home ice. They appeared to have a lot more pep in their step, although things were going south until the ill-advised challenged turned things in their favor rather dramatically. We've yet to see Edmonton play its best game of the series.

Looking to the player props, Bouchard to rack up just a single point will cost you a bit (-154), but that's not terribly priced out of line, especially when tossed into a multi-leg SGP.

For the Kings, Adrian Kempe has been a silent assassin in this series. He has three straight multi-point showings, including two goals and four points in Game 2. He has four goals and nine points across three games, yet he is still plus-money as an Anytime Goal Scorer (+180). Let's take advantage of that, straight up, and/or part of a multi-leg SGP. And, if you see him getting yet another multi-point game, 2+ Points for Kempe (+255) helps you more than double up.

Oilers ML (-135 at BetMGM)

Over 6.5 Goals (+106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Evan Bouchard - 1+ Points (-154 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Adrian Kempe - Anytime Goal Scorer (+180 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+904 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oilers ML (-138) vs. Kings

Over 6.5 (+106) vs. Kings

Evan Bouchard - 1+ Points (-154)

Adrian Kempe - Anytime Goal (+180)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+233 at FanDuel Sportsbook)