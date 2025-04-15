Andrei Kuzmenko News: Keeps rolling Tuesday

Kuzmenko logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Kuzmenko is up to 10 points over eight outings in April. The 29-year-old was still able to get on the scoresheet even without Anze Kopitar (rest), who was out of the lineup. Those two forwards, along with Adrian Kempe, form a strong top line for the Kings, and they'll be leaned on heavily in the team's first-round matchup versus the Oilers. Kuzmenko has 37 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 65 appearances between three teams this season, but he's been a perfect fit for the Kings.