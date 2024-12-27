Anton Forsberg Injury: Travelling with team

Forsberg (undisclosed) will travel to Winnipeg and Minnesota this weekend, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg has been out of action since Dec. 8, missing the last seven games. He is not guaranteed to play this weekend, so the Senators recalled Leevi Manilainen and Mads Sogaard, just in case Forsberg is unable to go. Forsberg is 4-6-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .889 save percentage this season.