Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg Injury: Travelling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Forsberg (undisclosed) will travel to Winnipeg and Minnesota this weekend, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg has been out of action since Dec. 8, missing the last seven games. He is not guaranteed to play this weekend, so the Senators recalled Leevi Manilainen and Mads Sogaard, just in case Forsberg is unable to go. Forsberg is 4-6-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .889 save percentage this season.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
