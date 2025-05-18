Anton Lundell News: Cashes in on rebound

Lundell scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Eetu Luostarinen's shot generated a big rebound, and Lundell was there to knock it home at 7:18 of the second period. That goal stood as the game-winner in the series-clinching win. Lundell continues to fill a third-line role to great success, picking up four goals, six assists, 25 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 12 playoff outings. His line with Luostarinen and Brad Marchand could be an X-factor in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hurricanes.