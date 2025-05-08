Anton Lundell News: Two points in Game 2 loss

Lundell produced a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Panthers' 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The 23-year-old center got onto the scoresheet for the fourth straight game, setting up a Brad Marchand marker in the second period before briefly tying the game at 3-3 with his own tally early in the third. Lundell has three goals and eight points during his scoring streak, an impressive turnaround after he was held without a point in the Panthers' first three games this postseason.