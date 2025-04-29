Anton Lundell News: Two points in Monday's win

Lundell scored a goal and added an assist Monday in the Panthers' 4-2 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The 23-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the second period, slipping the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy from right on the goalie's doorstep. Lundell then helped set up Seth Jones for the game-winner late in the third. The points were the first of the postseason for Lundell, who posted a career-high 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) over 79 appearances during the regular season.