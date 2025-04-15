Fantasy Hockey
Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Kopitar will not be in the lineup versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

This looks like rest for a veteran now that the Kings have secured the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division. Kopitar has racked up 67 points over 80 contests this season, including three goals and four assists over seven games in April. He could return for Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Flames.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
