Artem Zub News: Sitting out Thursday

Zub (rest) will not play versus Carolina on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

The 29-year-old defenseman will be given the night off as the Senators are locked in to the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and will play Toronto in the opening round. Zub has two goals, 11 assists, 118 blocked shots and 58 hits over 56 games this season. Look for Travis Hamonic to rejoin the lineup in place of Zub.