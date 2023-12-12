FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have a busy tonight with 13 games on the schedule. Those on the West Coast will be treated to plenty of action -- five of the contests are set to start at 10:00 p.m. ET or later.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Red Wings have done well this campaign, posting a 14-9-4 record, but so far, the addition of Patrick Kane hasn't helped. The 35-year-old has been limited to one point (a goal) over his first three contests since returning from hip resurfacing surgery, and Detroit has lost all three of those games. To make matters worse, Dylan Larkin (upper body) was put on injured reserve Monday while David Perron was handed a six-game suspension for cross-checking the Senators' Artem Zub.

Detroit will attempt to overcome those losses and end its losing streak tonight against St. Louis.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at SEA ($8,400): Bobrovsky has been great this campaign with a 13-6-1 record, 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 20 contests. Rather than slow, he's done even better recently, winning his last four starts while posting a 1.50 GAA and a .941 save percentage. The Kraken rank 29th offensively with just 2.52 goals per game, so Bobrovsky is in a great position to extend that streak.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. ARI ($7,900): The Penguins have been mediocre this campaign, but it's not Jarry's fault. He has a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 20 outings this year. The Coyotes have dropped their last three games, are on the road and playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so this is a contest Pittsburgh really should win.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at VAN ($7,700): Taking Vasilevskiy is risky given the Canucks' high-powered offense, but the goaltender is well priced, which makes him an interesting choice. Although Vasilevskiy appeared rusty when he initially returned from a back injury, he's won his last three contests while allowing just four goals on 79 shots (.949 save percentage).

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. CHI ($7,100): If you want a heavily discounted option in goal, you should consider Skinner. He's been an underrated part of Edmonton's resurgence, posting a 9-2-0 record, 2.42 GAA and .911 save percentage over his last 11 appearances. The Blackhawks have also managed just 2.41 goals per game in 2023-24, so Skinner is in a strong position tonight.

VALUE PLAYS

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at SJS ($5,000): Ehlers' been somewhat hot and cold this season, but he's currently skewing towards the former with a goal and five points over his last four outings. That brings him up to seven goals and 16 points in 26 outings in 2023-24.

Yegor Sharangovich, CAL at VGK ($4,100): Sharangovich is on a bit of a roll, providing two goals and four points over his last five contests. He's also seen time on the top power-play unit recently, which hasn't translated into points with the man advantage yet, but it nevertheless increases his potential.

Alexander Barabanov, SJS vs. WPG ($3,500): Since returning from a finger injury, Barabanov has recorded a point in four straight contests, giving him a goal and three assists over that stretch. The 29-year-old is seeing time on the Sharks' top line and first power-play unit, which is rare for someone at his price point. Granted, San Jose isn't the best of teams, but the Sharks have averaged an unreal 4.00 goals per game over their last eight contests, so getting choice minutes on that team isn't a bad deal for Barabanov.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Hurricanes

Tim Stutzle (C - $8,000), Drake Batherson (W - $6,600), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $5,300)

Stutzle has recorded a point in each of his last four games, providing a goal and three assists over that stretch. He's been solid this campaign with six goals and 26 points in 22 outings.

While cheaper, Batherson has been just as good recently, factoring on the scoresheet for five straight games and nine of the last 11 contests, giving him six goals and 14 points over that stretch.

Tarasenko has rounded out Ottawa's second unit while providing an impressive three goals and six points over his last four appearances.

There's a good chance the line will keep rolling tonight against Carolina, which ranks 22nd defensively with 3.33 goals allowed per game this year.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,600), Artemi Panarin (W - $10,000), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,600)

A big part of this recommendation is that I anticipate the Rangers' offense doing well against Toronto tonight. The Maple Leafs are in the second half of a back-to-back and used goaltender Ilya Samsonov on Monday. With Joseph Woll (ankle) unavailable, Martin Jones, who has a 3.37 GAA and an .870 save percentage in five AHL contests this year, is likely to get the start.

On top of that, Panarin is doing fantastic with six goals and 12 points over his last eight contests. With 16 goals and 38 points through 26 outings this year, this is shaping up to be the best campaign of the 32-year-old's already impressive career.

Trocheck is coming off a three-assist performance in the Rangers' 4-1 win over LA on Sunday. He's up to six goals and 25 points in 26 outings in 2023-24, making him another fine selection. Lafreniere is a step below his linemates, though. He has four assists over his last six outings, giving him eight goals and 16 points over 26 appearances this year.

Flyers at Predators

Sean Couturier (C - $6,400), Travis Konecny (W - $7,200), Tyson Foerster (W - $4,000)

Konecny is the highlight of this line, supplying three straight multi-point games. He has four tallies and six points over that stretch, bringing him up to 16 markers and 23 points through 27 appearances this campaign.

His linemates are hot too. Couturier is on a five-game scoring streak (one goal, four assists) while Foerster has collected four goals and seven points over his last six outings. Foerster's outbreak has been particularly interesting because of the 21-year-old's offensive upside, so rather than just a good run, we might be seeing the beginnings of his rise.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. CHI ($8,500): Bouchard's point streak reached an incredible 11 games with his power-play goal in the Oilers' 4-1 victory over New Jersey on Sunday. Through 25 contests this season, he's collected eight goals and 28 points, including 14 points with the man advantage.

Roman Josi, NAS vs. PHI ($7,900): Josi's supplied six goals and 22 points in 28 contests this year, including 10 points on the power play. The 33-year-old has been especially impactful lately with a goal and five points over his last four games.

Cam York, PHI at NAS ($4,200): York has done alright this campaign with four goals and 11 points in 27 contests, and he's looked particularly good recently, providing a goal and four points over his last five contests. That's a pretty decent run for a defenseman at his cost.

Connor Murphy, CHI at EDM ($3,800): If you want a really cheap option, Murphy is actually a pretty safe choice. Murphy has contributed a goal and an assist over his last two games, but if he gets another point tonight, that would just be a bonus. What he should do is block at least a couple shots, giving you at least something back for your low-cost investment. He ranks ninth in the league with 69 blocks. He's also blocked at least one shot in 26 of 27 contests and at least two on 22 occasions this season, which is why he's so safe to at least give you something to work with.

