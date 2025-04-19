Artturi Lehkonen News: Scores fluky goal

Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Lehkonen didn't get any bounces to go his way late in the regular season -- he was limited to four assists over his last 16 outings. The winger didn't play in the Avalanche's game versus the Ducks last Sunday while nursing a lower-body injury. His return to action in Game 1 saw him score when the puck bounced in off his skate after he was knocked off his feet midway through the second period. The veteran winger produced a career-high 27 goals and added 18 assists over 69 regular-season outings, and prior to this year, he had 23 goals and 20 assists over 71 NHL playoff contests. He can elevate his game and provide top-six scoring when it matters most.