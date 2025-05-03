NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We've got two Game 7s coming with Sunday seeing the Jets host the Blues, but first there's Saturday's matchup as the Stars welcome the Avs at 8 p.m. EDT. That means it's time for some single-game DFS action. You get $60,000 in salary to give to six players. I believe it used to be five, but now it's six. On top of that, your MVP earns you 1.5 times the points. However, in what is definitely a change for FanDuel, your MVP also now has an elevated salary. You can't roster a goalie, but with the sub-.900 save percentages that both Jake Oettinger and Mackenzie Blackwood have over their last 10 games, you probably wouldn't want to anyway.

MVP

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at DAL ($11,400): By making Lehkonen my MVP, it allowed me to have a more-balanced lineup. He's also been in fine form during the playoffs with three goals and games with four, six, and eight shots - the latter being notable as the Stars have allowed 35.7 shots per outing this series. Lehkonen also skates on Colorado's top line and power play with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas.

UTILITY

Cale Makar, COL at DAL ($12,000): Makar started slow by his standards. By that, I mean he only tallied two points and 19 shots from the first five matchups. But in Game 6, Makar went off for three points, six shots, and two blocked shots. Over the last 10 starts, Jake Oettinger has posted a 3.61 GAA and .894 save percentage.

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. COL ($10,200): Speaking of players who did well on Thursday, Hintz produced two goals and two assists. He's also directed five shots in three of his last four appearances. Mackenzie Blackwood has compiled a 3.12 GAA through the last 10 starts alongside an .886 save percentage.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. COL ($9,800): Johnston took a slight step forward this season with 33 goals and 38 assists while playing in all 82 regular-season games for the third consecutive season. In this series, he's added six more points. Johnston also skates on the lead man-advantage while the Avs ranked 12th on the penalty kill.

Martin Necas, COL at DAL ($8,800): Necas joined Colorado when Mikko Rantanen was traded to Carolina. He started the playoffs a little slow, but he's back on track registering two points from each of his last two games with six shots last time out.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. COL ($7,800): By making Lehkonen my MVP, I got to slot in someone who scored over 20 goals in each of the three previous seasons to close out my roster. Seguin didn't do that this year, but he only played in 20 games - and still managed 21 points. The veteran has added three points this series. Dallas is at home and Blackwood has been slightly worse than Oettinger of late, so Seguin works well to fill out the last lineup spot.

