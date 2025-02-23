Fantasy Hockey
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Strong showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Silovs stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Silovs wasn't the problem for the Canucks -- this loss can be blamed on a lack of offense, as the team mustered just 15 shots on net. This was Silovs' first NHL action since Nov. 27 versus the Penguins. He's with the big club while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is on the shelf. Silovs is 1-5-1 with a 3.82 GAA and an .862 save percentage over eight appearances this season. Kevin Lankinen is likely to handle the starting job, but the Canucks have another back-to-back up next with games in Los Angeles on Wednesday and Anaheim on Thursday, which could afford Silovs another start.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
