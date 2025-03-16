Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 16

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

NHL Picks Today: Sunday, March 16

The National Hockey League has seven total games on the schedule, with two matinee games. We'll focus on the evening slate of games from 7 p.m. ET or later, giving you a chance to digest the information. Let's build that bankroll for the stretch run of the regular season. Let's get started.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

The Panthers (41-23-3) and Islanders (29-28-8) battle at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

These teams have met twice this season, with Florida winning both games by a 6-3 score, including Feb. 2 in Sunrise. Carter Verhaeghe had his fourth career hat trick, while Evan Rodrigues, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk also scored goals. The latter is sidelined with a lower-body injury suffered at the 4 Nations Face-off Tournament, so that's one less thing for the Isles to worry about.

Florida suffered a 3-1 loss in Montreal on Saturday in the fourth stop of a six-game road trip. The Panthers have scored just six goals in the first three games, good for 2.0 goals per game (GPG). The Under has cashed in seven in a row for the Panthers, while going 9-1 in the past 10 games.

The Isles are also having a difficult time lighting the lamp, going for one goal apiece in each of the past three games, going 0-2-1. The Under is 5-0-1 in the past six games for New York, too.

Let's roll with the Panthers to get on track, and we'll go rather aggressively on the Under.

Panthers ML (-139 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Utah Hockey Club at Vancouver Canucks

The Utah Hockey Club (29-26-11) and the Canucks (31-24-11) meet at Rogers Arena in Vancouver at 8 p.m. ET.

Utah has won the first two meetings, both in Salt Lake City. Utah posted a 3-2 win in overtime Dec. 18 as the Under (6) cashed, with Mikhail Sergachev notched the winner. Utah won 2-1 on Feb. 23 at Delta Center, as the Under (5.5) once again easily cashed. Karel Vejmelka has allowed just three goals on 42 shots across the two victories.

Vancouver belted the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday by a 6-2 count behind Arturs Silovs. That means Kevin Lankinen will be back in the crease for Sunday's contest. Lankinen is 3-3-0 with a 2.83 GAA and .882 SV% in six starts in March.

Vejmelka and Utah have found a way to get the job done in this series so far. We'll take Utah again, and go low on the total.

Utah Hockey Club ML (+106 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+110 FanDuel Sportsbook)

Winnipeg Jets at Seattle Kraken

The Jets (46-17-4) and Kraken (29-34-4) renew acquaintances at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Jets have won each of the past four meetings in this series, including a pair of one-goal victories this season. That includes a 4-3 OT win at CPA on Oct. 24, as Nikolaj Ehlers bagged the winner against Joey Daccord, making a winner out of Connor Hellebuyck. That game featureed two-goal games for Winnipeg's Nino Niederreiter and Seattle's Matty Beniers.

The Jets polished off the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Friday behind Hellebuyck as the Under (5.5) cashed. Winnipeg has allowed just one goal apiece in four of the past five games. They're 4-1-0 in the span, and the Under is 8-2-0 in the previous 10 outings.

For the Kraken, they topped the Utah Hockey League 4-2 Friday as home 'dogs (+135) as the total pushed (6) at most shops. The Kraken have won three of the past four games, while the Over is 5-1-2 in the past eight outings.

We're going to go low here, and back the Jets as long as you can get the ML at -180 or lower.

Jets ML (-172 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Saturday, the Hurricanes took care of business against the Flyers, but the Wild were unable to complete the four-game regular-season series sweep against the Blues.

We look to the Under in the Panthers-Islanders on Sunday.

Under 6 - Panthers at Islanders (-120 at BetMGM)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 1-1-0 (50.0%, -10)

Year-to-Date: 25-28-2 (47.2%, -875)

NHL Parlays Today

6-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+3670) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-154) at Islanders

Under 5.5 (+104) - Panthers at Islanders

Under 5.5 (+110) - Utah at Canucks

Utah Hockey Club ML (-110) at Canucks

Jets ML (-172) at Kraken

Under 5.5 (-106) - Jets at Kraken

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+397 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-154) at Islanders

Utah Hockey Club ML (-110) at Canucks

Jets ML (-172) at Kraken

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+732 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+104) - Panthers at Islanders

Under 5.5 (+110) - Utah at Canucks

Under 5.5 (-106) - Jets at Kraken

