Artyom Levshunov News: First career multi-point effort

Levshunov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The teenage blueliner continues to flash the skills that made him the second overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Levshunov has four points, all helpers, through his first eight NHL games, while chipping in 10 shots on net and 11 blocked shots. His minus-11 rating is a bit gruesome, but it's to be expected for a young player seeing significant ice time with the team that sports the second-worst record in the NHL -- Levshunov played a team-high 24:04 in Wednesday's loss, his largest workload so far for Chicago.