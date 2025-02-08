Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Starting in St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Soderblom will defend the road net against the Blues on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek played in Friday's 6-2 win over Nashville. The 25-year-old Soderblom has a 7-12-4 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. St. Louis is tied for 27th in the league with 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25.

