Auston Matthews News: Two helpers in Game 3

Matthews delivered two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss against the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Matthews has gone three straight games without finding the back of the net and has scored just two goals in nine appearances during the current postseason, but he's compensated for the lack of scoring with an eye for setting his teammates up. He's delivered three assists in the last two games of the series, and Matthews is already up to eight assists in nine playoff contests.