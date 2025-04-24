Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews News: Two-point night in OT win in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Matthews had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa in Game 3 on Thursday.

His goal was one of those Sportscenter moments. The Leafs rimmed the puck behind the net where Mitch Marner deftly touch passed the puck right onto Matthews' stick. The puck was behind Linus Ullmark so fast that the netminder hadn't even pivoted his head in the direction of the puck -- he was actually still looking over his opposite shoulder as the shot was taken. It was nice to see Matthews get more O-zone time this game. Coach Craig Berube had used both Matthews and Marner in heavy rotation on starts in the defensive zone in games 1 and 2. Matthews is one of the best two-way players in the world, so the D-zone starts make sense, even if we'd like to see a lot more offense from him.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
