Brad Marchand News: Scores game-winning goal

Marchand scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The 36-year-old veteran scored for the second time in the current postseason run and stepped up in the clutch for the Panthers, unleashing a wrister past Joseph Woll at the 15:27 mark of overtime to give the Panthers a much-needed home win following back-to-back losses in Toronto. Marchand endured a slow start to the playoffs but has been turning things around of late and is currently riding a five-game point streak, tallying two goals and five assists over that span.