Brad Marchand News: Three points in Game 7 win

Marchand scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Different jersey, same Marchand -- the winger once again got the better of Toronto in a winner-take-all game. He posted three goals and five assists over seven games in this second-round series. Prior to Sunday, Marchand had gone without a point in his last five Game 7s, dating back to the 2019 postseason. He's up to three goals, nine assists, 14 shots on net, 19 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 12 contests during this playoff run, which is pretty impressive considering he's been on the third line.