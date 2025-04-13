Braden Schneider Injury: Out for the year

Schneider (upper body) will miss the final two games of the season, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Per Walker, Schneider had been dealing with the injury earlier in the season, and he'll now focus on recovering with the Rangers officially eliminated from playoff contention. Matthew Robertson was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday and figures to take Schneider's spot in New York's final two games. The 23-year-old Schneider will finish the year with six goals, 21 points and a plus-9 rating across 80 contests.