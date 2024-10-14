Red Wings at Rangers Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings (1-1-0) and the New York Rangers (1-0-1) meet in an Original Six matchup at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Red Wings opened the season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were playing in the second end of a back-to-back. Pittsburgh hammered Detroit 6-3 to spoil the Opening Night festivities at Little Caesars Arena. Alex DeBrincat did open the scoring, and he later had a power-play goal, while newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko also got on the board. But, it wasn't nearly enough.

The second game was a different story. The Red Wings played a scoreless first period with the Nashville Predators, but J.T. Compher untied it just 62 seconds into the second period. Andrew Copp scored in the third period, and Dylan Larkin deposited one into the empty net, and that was more than enough offense for Cam Talbot, who turned aside all 42 shots he faced.

Talbot was actually called upon to make his team debut in relief of Ville Husso, and he stopped 12 of 14 shots in relief. Talbot (1-0-0, 1.27 GAA, .964 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to start Monday's affair.

The Rangers spanked the aforementioned Penguins 6-0 in their opener in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night behind Igor Shesterkin. He stopped all 31 shots he faced, while Sam Carrick, Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider scored goals in the first period to give him a nice cushion. Filip Chytil added one in the second, and Kreider had a shorty, while Vincent Trocheck had an even-strength goal to put a bow on the scoring.

In the second game, the Rangers were surprised 6-5 in OT by the Utah Hockey Club. Shesty was not as sharp in that game, allowing six goals on 26 shots, with all but one of the goals coming on even strength.

The Rangers showed their depth, as no one who scored in the opener scored against Utah. Artemi Panarin had the first two Rangers goal, including a power-play marker, while K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider and Will Cuylle also lit the lamp.

With the way the Rangers have been scoring, they're worth playing if you're really conservative. It will cost you nearly two times your potential return on the moneyline. If it were in Detroit, it would be a good bet to go the other way. Plus, the Rangers swept the season series last year 3-0, although two of the outings were one-goal games, so be cautious.

NHL Money Line Bets for Red Wings at Rangers

Rangers ML (-198 at DraftKings)

Get excited, hockey fans! North Carolina Sports Betting is officially available online. Check in on the latest North Carolina betting promos for over $2,000 in welcome bonuses at the best sports betting sites. The DraftKings North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets instantly.

Looking to the total, the Over cashed in two of the three meetings last season, with the Rangers averaging 4.0 goals per game (GPG), and the Red Wings notching 2.7 GPG. The Under actually is 3-2 in the past five meetings at Madison Square Garden, however.

We saw what Talbot can do against a solid offense, shutting down the Predators. He has tended to start well early in the season throughout his career. And, Shesterkin blanked the Pens on the road, before getting tuned up by the UHC.

We'll lean Over, only because of New York's amazing offense so far, going for 5.5 GPG through the first two games.

NHL Totals Bets for Red Wings at Rangers

Over 6 (-125 at Caesars)

Caesars Sportsbook has payment options such as credit card and PayPal that make depositing and cashing out simple. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new players $250 in bonus bets when they make an initial wager of at least $10.

NHL Players Props for Red Wings at Rangers

Looking to the player props, we'll keep it really, really simple. It's all about Anytime Goal Scorers (AGS) in this matchup, and we'll take two from the Rangers. Normally, we like to split it up, but the values are on the home side.

The first AGS player prop is backing the Bread Man. Panarin had an even-strength goal and a power-play goal last time out. He already has four points in two games, and he was good for two goals and four points in three games against Detroit last season.

Artemi Panarin Anytime Goal Scorer (+140 at FanDuel)

The Rangers have scored 11 goals in two games so far, and Mika Zibanejad is scoreless with a minus-3 rating. That's almost impossible to do. He has managed just a single shot on goal, and he was minus-4 last time out. It's time for Zibanejad to erupt, so look for him to get on the board, and he'll help you nearly double up.