Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk Injury: Didn't make road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 9:08am

Tkachuk (upper body) won't be an option for Tuesday's game versus Columbus, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Despite a previous report suggesting otherwise, Tkachuk didn't accompany the team to Columbus, and he will miss his fifth straight game. He has registered 29 goals, 55 points, 293 shots on net, 227 hits and 123 PIM across 71 appearances this season. It's unclear if Tkachuk will be ready to return versus Montreal on Friday because he hasn't been skating.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
