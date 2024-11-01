Brady Tkachuk News: Posts helper in loss

Tkachuk notched an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Tkachuk helped out on an Adam Gaudette tally in the third period. Tkachuk continues to dominate on offense -- he's earned six points over his last three games. The winger is up to 14 points (six on the power play), 42 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 10 appearances this season. Fantasy managers likely won't have a problem tolerating a slight drop in physical play if it means Tkachuk takes a run at the second point-per-game season of his career.