Brandon Duhaime News: Sends assist

Duhaime logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and five PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Duhaime has chipped in four points over his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old forward continues to play in a fourth-line role, bringing plenty of grit to the lineup. He's also had a career year on offense with nine goals, 12 assists and 80 shots on net over 78 appearances. Duhaime has added 96 PIM, 153 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.