Brandon Saad News: Garners helper

Saad logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Saad rested for the regular-season finale but was back in a second-line role for the playoff opener. The 32-year-old winger has five points over nine outings in April. He'll be more of a support scorer for the Golden Knights during the postseason. He put up 30 points, 127 shots on net and a minus-8 rating between Vegas and St. Louis over 72 regular-season contests.