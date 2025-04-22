Brandon Saad News: Hands out assist in loss

Saad managed an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2.

Saad has a helper in each of the first two playoff games, and he's earned five points over his last three outings. The winger is seeing time on the second line at even strength, but he doesn't have a power-play role, so it may be tough for him to be consistent on offense. However, he's got enough scoring talent to be an option to fill out a DFS lineup.