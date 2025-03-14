Brandon Saad News: Two-point effort in win

Saad scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing one of his four former teams, Saad delivered his first multi-point performance since being plucked off waivers by the Golden Knights at the end of January. The 32-year-old winger has been surprisingly productive in a middle-six role with Vegas -- after managing only seven goals and 16 points in 43 contests for the Blues earlier in the season, Saad has already delivered five goals and eight points in 13 appearances for the Knights.