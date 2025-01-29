Brandon Saad News: Waived unconditionally

Saad was placed on unconditional waiver by the Blues on Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Saad went unclaimed on regular waivers Tuesday but has agreed to be waived unconditionally to avoid having to head down to the minors. The Blues will save the entirety of Saad's $4.5 million cap hit while the veteran winger will be free to sign with any NHL team as a free agent. Considering he went unclaimed Tuesday, there is no reason to expect him to be claimed Wednesday either.