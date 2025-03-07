Brandon Tanev News: Exchanged for draft pick

Tanev, who missed Thursday's 5-3 loss to Nashville for roster management purposes, was acquired by Winnipeg from Seattle on Friday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Tanev has nine goals, 17 points, 122 hits and 91 blocks in 60 appearances in 2024-25. Although he doesn't do a lot offensively, his physicality is sure to be appreciated by the Jets during the playoffs. Tanev is expected to be utilized in a bottom-six capacity.