Brendan Brisson News: Traded Thursday

Brisson and a 2025 third-round pick were acquired by the Rangers from Vegas on Thursday in exchange for Reilly Smith, per Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Brisson had no points in nine outings with the Golden Knights this season. He also appeared in 45 games with AHL Henderson, scoring five goals and 19 points. The 23-year-old was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He's expected to report to AHL Hartford.