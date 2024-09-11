2024-25 Fantasy Hockey Sleepers

Olofsson is a three-time 20-goal scorer who flirted with the 50-point mark in 2021-22 before potting a career-high 28 tallies in 2022-23. He only lit the lamp seven times last campaign and chipped in 15 points across 51 appearances for Buffalo while averaging a career-low 11:34 of ice time per contest. However, a change of scenery and the chance for an increased role make him an intriguing option going into the 2024-25 campaign. Following the offseason departures of Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson via free agency, Vegas has openings in the top-six forward group. Olofsson should get every opportunity to land a spot alongside Jack Eichel or Tomas Hertl because he is more experienced than his main competitors, Alexander Holtz and Brendan Brisson . The 29-year-old Olofsson could also earn a prominent position on a power play that ranked 20th in the league last season to put his excellent shooting skills to good use. As a member of the Golden Knights, the offensive winger has plenty of boom-or-bust potential.

Identifying potential sleepers early can make or break your fantasy season. If you can't draft one, getting ahold of someone early via the waiver wire is another way to secure under-the-radar gems. Fantasy managers must be mindful of players placed in key situations with talent around them to make a difference.

Victor Olofsson, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Olofsson is a three-time 20-goal scorer who flirted with the 50-point mark in 2021-22 before potting a career-high 28 tallies in 2022-23. He only lit the lamp seven times last campaign and chipped in 15 points across 51 appearances for Buffalo while averaging a career-low 11:34 of ice time per contest. However, a change of scenery and the chance for an increased role make him an intriguing option going into the 2024-25 campaign. Following the offseason departures of Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson via free agency, Vegas has openings in the top-six forward group. Olofsson should get every opportunity to land a spot alongside Jack Eichel or Tomas Hertl because he is more experienced than his main competitors, Alexander Holtz and Brendan Brisson. The 29-year-old Olofsson could also earn a prominent position on a power play that ranked 20th in the league last season to put his excellent shooting skills to good use. As a member of the Golden Knights, the offensive winger has plenty of boom-or-bust potential.

Cam Atkinson, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Atkinson supplied 13 goals and 28 points in 70 games with Philadelphia last campaign after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign because of a herniated disk in his neck. The Flyers bought him out of the final season of his seven-year, $41.125 million contract, freeing him to sign with the Lightning in the summer. His new team's lack of depth at right wing could result in him occupying a spot on the second line, possibly alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. The 35-year-old Atkinson had 23 goals and 50 points over 73 outings in 2021-22. He is a high-volume shooter, helping him score at least 35 markers on two previous occasions. Atkinson can also see action on the power play and penalty kill while using his speed to create scoring chances in either situation. With a strong possibility for a bounce-back performance in 2024-25, he has the potential to be a valuable addition to the Lightning and could be a productive choice for fantasy managers as well.

Anthony Duclair, LW, New York Islanders

Duclair erupted offensively in 2021-22 when he played for Florida, producing 31 goals and 58 points in 74 contests. He found the back of the net nine times and registered 21 points on the man advantage. An Achilles tendon injury limited him to 20 games in the 2022-23 season, but he got back on track last campaign. Duclair had 16 markers and 27 points in 56 contests for the low-scoring Sharks before compiling eight goals and 15 points across 17 outings with the Lightning. He was a good fit in the top six of Tampa Bay and will get a chance to continue that success with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat on the first line of the Islanders in 2024-25. The 29-year-old Duclair's finishing ability could also provide a jolt to a power play that ranked 19th overall last campaign.

Viktor Arvidsson, RW, Edmonton Oilers

Arvidsson missed the first 50 games of the 2023-24 campaign due to a back injury and sat out 14 contests with a lower-body issue following his brief four-game return. Still, he made an impact with the Kings, accumulating six goals, 15 points, 18 blocked shots and a whopping 59 shots on net. Arvidsson agreed to terms with the high-octane Oilers in the summer, significantly boosting his fantasy value. He will get the chance to play with Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid during even-strength situations. The 31-year-old Arvidsson could also see action on the second power-play combination. He has surpassed the 60-point mark twice before and can easily top three shots per game. His injury history makes him a high-risk, high-reward option for 2024-25. With most of the focus on fellow Edmonton newcomer Jeff Skinner, Arvidsson has gone somewhat overlooked, making him a great value pick on draft day.

Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings

Kuemper is back in Los Angeles following an offseason trade with Washington in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois. The 34-year-old Kuemper is coming off the worst showing of his career in 2023-24, sporting a 13-14-3 record with one shutout, a 3.31 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage over 33 appearances. However, he has tremendous bounce-back appeal beyond the goalie-friendly stingy defense of the Kings. He registered a mark of 10-1-3 with three shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 19 outings with LA in 2017-18. Kuemper probably won't face as much competition for starts from David Rittich as he did from Charlie Lindgren last season. Still, both netminders for the Kings could be valuable depth options for fantasy managers in 2024-25.

Reilly Smith, RW, New York Rangers

Despite getting off to a strong start last season, Smith recorded 13 goals and 40 points in 76 games with Pittsburgh. He picked up points in bunches but didn't come close to the same offensive consistency he has displayed in the past. Smith has surpassed the 50-point plateau six times and the 20-goal mark on five occasions. He stands a good chance of returning to those scoring rates in 2024-25 after being traded to the Rangers. Smith is expected to skate alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, placing him in a great spot to succeed at even strength. The 33-year-old Smith could also carve out roles on the second power-play combination and penalty kill.

Anthony Stolarz, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Stolarz was superb last season, posting a 16-7-2 record with a 2.03 GAA, a .925 save percentage and two shutouts in 27 appearances for Florida. The Panthers were sound defensively, and the sample sizes aren't big, but the 30-year-old netminder was also solid during his opportunities to play with a Ducks team that struggled mightily to keep pucks out of the net. According to Natural Stat Trick, he ranks second in high-danger save percentage among goaltenders with at least 55 appearances over the past three seasons. Stolarz will receive an increased role in 2024-25 after signing with Toronto in the offseason where he will compete with Joseph Woll for playing time and could become the starter if Woll's concerning trend of injuries continues. Even if Stolarz is a 1B option going into the year, he will have fantasy value behind a strong Maple Leafs squad.

Justin Faulk, D, St. Louis Blues

Faulk generated two goals, 30 points, 132 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 83 hits in 60 games last season. He struggled with injuries and the offensive flair he displayed in his previous two seasons was nowhere to be found. However, Faulk remains a solid target for fantasy managers in 2024-25. He should rebound from his career-low 1.5 shooting percentage. Faulk scored 16 times in 2021-22 and had 11 goals in 2022-23 en route to producing 47 and 50 points, respectively. Torey Krug has been ruled out for the upcoming campaign due to an ankle injury, placing Faulk in a prime spot to quarterback the top power-play unit, though Scott Perunovich will also be a serious contender for that spot. Still, Faulk's category coverage makes him a worthwhile fantasy defender, even if he lands on the second unit during man-advantage situations.

Thomas Novak, C, Nashville Predators

Novak earned new career highs in 2023-24, collecting 18 goals, 45 points and 113 shots on net in 71 games. He has averaged just over 14 minutes of ice time per contest for the past two seasons. There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the second-line center spot, and Novak will be in contention for an increased role during the upcoming campaign. The prospect of playing between the Predators' prized offseason additions of Marchessault and Steven Stamkos would greatly benefit any forward. Novak and Colton Sissons are considered likely candidates to receive the position. However, Stamkos may shift back into the middle, and Luke Evangelista could move up to the second line. The 27-year-old Novak deserves an increased role, and if it comes in 2024-25, he will be worthy of more fantasy attention.