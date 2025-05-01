Fantasy Hockey
Brenden Dillon headshot

Brenden Dillon Injury: Dealt with neck injury in playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 8:26am

Dillon missed the final four games of the Devils' first-round series with a neck injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

Dillon was hurt early in the second period of Game 1 versus Carolina and never returned. He was slated to miss at least the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs if New Jersey had advanced. Dillon managed two goals, 14 assists, 191 hits, 108 blocked shots and 67 PIM across 82 regular-season games in 2024-25. He should be ready to go in time for the start of training camp in September.

