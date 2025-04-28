Brenden Dillon Injury: Ruled out for Game 5

Dillon (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Dillon sustained a lower-body injury in Game 1 of the Devils' first-round series, and he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive matchup Tuesday. It's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return, but Simon Nemec and Jonas Siegenthaler will likely remain in the lineup for Game 5 since Dillon and Luke Hughes (upper body) will both be sidelined.