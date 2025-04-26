Fantasy Hockey
Brenden Dillon Injury: Unavailable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Dillon (lower body) won't play in Game 4 versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Saturday.

Dillon will miss his third consecutive game. He had two goals, 16 points, 67 PIM, 191 hits and 108 blocks across 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Simon Nemec and Jonas Siegenthaler will probably remain in the lineup Sunday due to the continued absences of Dillon and Luke Hughes (upper body).

